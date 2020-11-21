National Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 164.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter.

XFLT stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

