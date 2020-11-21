National Asset Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $554,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.