National Asset Management Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,748,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 481,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 251,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

