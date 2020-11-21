National Asset Management Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.16 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

