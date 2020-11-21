National Asset Management Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

