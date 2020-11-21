National Asset Management Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.