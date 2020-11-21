National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

