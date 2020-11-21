National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $241.10 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

