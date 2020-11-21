National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,640.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 382,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 195,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

