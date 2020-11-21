National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

