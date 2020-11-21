National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

