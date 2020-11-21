National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

XLNX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

