National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,971 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 49.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 234,549 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $12,622,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,478,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 854,674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,117,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.04 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,043 shares of company stock worth $29,435,457. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

