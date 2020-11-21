National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

