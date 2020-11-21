National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II by 1,615.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $999,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NYSE IPOB opened at $19.05 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.