National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,298 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Masimo by 105.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.95. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

