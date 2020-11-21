National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,035 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock worth $555,433,682. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6,137.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

