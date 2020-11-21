National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.