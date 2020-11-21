National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

