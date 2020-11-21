National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 287,126 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 433,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

