National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

