National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.