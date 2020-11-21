National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

FSK stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

