National Asset Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.93.

NVAX stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $7,896,576. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

