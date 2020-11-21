National Asset Management Inc. Takes $511,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.