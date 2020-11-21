National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $124.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

