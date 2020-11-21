National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 29.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.