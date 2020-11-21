National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of CM stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.