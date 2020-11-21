National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita Co. (TEV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEV. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.72.

Shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. Tervita Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.73.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

