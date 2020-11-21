National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$20.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.64. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

In other Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

