National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$111.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$108.25 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.48.

Shares of CM opened at C$109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$102.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.340001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,736.20. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,735.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

