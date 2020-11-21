National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

