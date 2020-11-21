Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GASNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Naturgy Energy Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale raised Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Naturgy Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GASNY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

