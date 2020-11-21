Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Nephros has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros makes up about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.