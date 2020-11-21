NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 137,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

