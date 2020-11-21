NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Up 14.1%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 4,460,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,637,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewAge by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

