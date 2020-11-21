Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Price Target Increased to C$122.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:NGT opened at C$80.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

