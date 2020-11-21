Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 45,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 651.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 79.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NR stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.40.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

