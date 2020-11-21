NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

