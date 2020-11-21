NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 231,993,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 104,142,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $23.00 to $54.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,808,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,623,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

