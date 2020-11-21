Niu Technologies (NIU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.