NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$12.26 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.10.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

