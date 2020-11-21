Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). Research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 92,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

