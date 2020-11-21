Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 152058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

