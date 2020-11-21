Nuance Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,517 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 1,557 call options.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,562,000 after acquiring an additional 309,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

