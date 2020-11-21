Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Nucor worth $52,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

