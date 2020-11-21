Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NRIX stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

