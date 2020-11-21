Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Positive at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

NYSE OXY opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

