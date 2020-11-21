OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.72. OceanaGold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.