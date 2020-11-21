Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.00

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38), with a volume of 26523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.85. The company has a market cap of $134.21 million and a P/E ratio of 131.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L)’s payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

